June 30 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* AON PLC - HAS DECIDED TO END PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF UP TO 20%, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

* AON PLC SAYS REMAINS COMMITTED TO PLEDGE THAT NO COLLEAGUE WILL LOSE THEIR JOB DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK.

* AON PLC SAYS WILL REPAY COLLEAGUES IN FULL, PLUS 5% OF WITHHELD AMOUNT