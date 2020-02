BRIEF-Aon Plc Says Eric Andersen Becomes President Of Aon

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* AON FURTHER ALIGNS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO DELIVER MORE VALUE TO CLIENTS AND INCREASE MOMENTUM OF AON UNITED GROWTH STRATEGY

* AON PLC - AON TO NAME A SINGLE CEO OF EACH OF ITS FOUR REGIONS

* AON PLC - JOHN BRUNO TAKES ON EXPANDED ROLE OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* AON PLC - ERIC ANDERSEN BECOMES PRESIDENT OF AON

* AON PLC - BRUNO WILL ALSO CONTINUE AS CEO OF DATA & ANALYTIC SERVICES

* AON PLC - MICHAEL O’CONNOR, CO-PRESIDENT OF AON, AND LIAM CAFFREY, CEO OF AFFINITY, ARE DEPARTING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)