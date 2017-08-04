FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $2.93

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aon PLC - ‍restructuring expenses were $155 million in Q2, primarily driven by workforce reductions​

* Aon PLC - ‍announced a 9% increase to quarterly cash dividend​

* Aon PLC - ‍expects to invest $900 million in total cash over a three-year period, and incur $50 million of non-cash charges​

* Aon PLC - ‍before potential reinvestment of savings, restructuring, other initiatives expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400 million annually in 2019​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.