BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aon reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.53/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $2.93

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aon PLC - ‍restructuring expenses were $155 million in Q2, primarily driven by workforce reductions​

* Aon PLC - ‍announced a 9% increase to quarterly cash dividend​

* Aon PLC - ‍expects to invest $900 million in total cash over a three-year period, and incur $50 million of non-cash charges​

* Aon PLC - ‍before potential reinvestment of savings, restructuring, other initiatives expected to deliver run-rate savings of $400 million annually in 2019​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

