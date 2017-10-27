FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72
Sections
Featured
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Business
Wall Street loves electric cars, America loves trucks
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Aon reports Q3 earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aon Plc

* Aon reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue rose 6 percent to $2.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Aon PLC - ‍Are on track to exceed $7.97 adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and deliver double-digit free cash flow growth over long-term​

* Aon PLC - ‍Restructuring expenses were $102 million in Q3, primarily driven by workforce reductions, it rationalization, and other separation costs.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.