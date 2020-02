Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aon PLC:

* AON PLC - ENTERED INTO A LENDER ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED OCTOBER 19, 2017

* AON PLC - ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT INCREASES THE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER THE REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $350 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2Pxu0nt)