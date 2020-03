BRIEF-Aon To Combine With Willis Towers Watson

March 9 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC:

* PRESS RELEASE - AON TO COMBINE WITH WILLIS TOWERS WATSON TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION ON BEHALF OF CLIENTS

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - WILLIS TOWERS WATSON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1.08 AON SHARES FOR EACH WILLIS TOWERS WATSON SHARE

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - PRO FORMA COMBINED EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $80 BILLION FROM DEAL

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - UPON COMPLETION OF COMBINATION, EXISTING AON SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 63% OF COMBINED COMPANY

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON - DEAL ACCRETIVE TO AON ADJUSTED EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINATION

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BREAKEVEN IN SECOND FULL YEAR OF AON COMBINATION

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON- DEAL ACCRETIVE TO AON PEAK ADJUSTED EPS ACCRETION2 IN HIGH TEENS AFTER FULL REALIZATION OF $800 MILLION OF EXPECTED PRE-TAX SYNERGIES

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - CO, AON ANTICIPATE SAVINGS OF $267 MILLION IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINATION, REACHING $600 MILLION IN SECOND FULL YEAR

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - COMBINED COMPANY TO BE NAMED AON

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - AON WILL MAINTAIN OPERATING HEADQUARTERS IN LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON- DEAL IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE MORE THAN $10 BILLION IN SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION FROM CAPITALIZED VALUE OF EXPECTED PRE-TAX SYNERGIES

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - COMBINED FIRM WILL BE LED BY GREG CASE AND AON CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER CHRISTA DAVIES

* WILLIS TOWERS - EXPECTED REORGANIZATION OF AON GROUP DESCRIBED IN REORGANIZATION PROXY STATEMENT WILL BE COMPLETED PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF COMBINATION

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON - UPON COMPLETION OF REORGANIZATION, EXPECTED THAT AON IRELAND DIRECTORS WILL BE SAME AS CURRENT AON UK DIRECTORS

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE PROPORTIONAL MEMBERS FROM AON AND CO’S CURRENT DIRECTORS

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - JOHN HALEY WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH A FOCUS ON GROWTH AND INNOVATION STRATEGY OF COMBINED CO

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH AON IRELAND AND WILLIS TOWERS WATSON