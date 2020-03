March 11 (Reuters) - Aortech International PLC:

* PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF RUA MEDICAL & NAME CHANGE

* TO ACQUIRE RUA MEDICAL DEVICES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF £2.45 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SATISFIED AS TO £0.95 MILLION IN CASH AND ISSUE OF 1.5 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT £1 EACH