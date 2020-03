BRIEF-Aortech International Updates On Proportion Of Cash Element Of Consideration Payable In RUA Deal

March 30 (Reuters) - Aortech International:

* AORTECH INTER PLC - UPDATE RE ACQUISITION OF RUA AND COVID-19

* AORTECH INTERNATIONAL - CO & RUA HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT WITH DAVID RICHMOND TO DEFER A PROPORTION OF CASH ELEMENT OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN RUA DEAL

* AORTECH INTERNATIONAL PLC - DAVID RICHMOND IS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF RUA

* AORTECH INTERNATIONAL PLC - NOT BEEN MADE AWARE OF ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO DATE FROM ITS LICENSEES

* AORTECH - 2 OF ELAST-EON ENABLED DEVICES THAT REPRESENT LARGE PROPORTION OF ANNUAL ELAST-EON DEMAND IS NOT SUFFICIENT TO ASSIST IN LUNG FAILURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: