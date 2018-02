Feb 21 (Reuters) - AOVO TOURISTIK AG:

* NOW EXPECTS A CLEARLY POSITIVE ANNUAL RESULT FOR 2017

* PREVIOUSLY ONLY THE ACHIEVEMENT OF BREAKEVEN WAS BEEN PREDICTED

* OUTLOOK HIKE BASED ON THE ABOVE-AVERAGE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017