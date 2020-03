BRIEF-Aowei Holding Updates On Hospital Management Agreements Entered Into By Unit

March 3 (Reuters) - Aowei Holding Ltd:

* UPDATES ON HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO BY UNIT

* RECENT GOVERNMENT POLICY WOULD ADVERSELY AFFECT OPERATION OF CO’S HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* IF HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS IS TERMINATED, PROVISION FOR LOSS OF BOOK VALUE OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF UNIT ABOUT RMB165.2 MILLION

* PRC LEGAL ADVISER SAYS THIS IS FORM OF FORCE MAJEURE LEADING TO PARTIES UNABLE TO CONTINUOUSLY PERFORM UNDER AGREEMENTS

* UNIT HAS ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENTS WITH BUREAU AND HOSPITAL RESPECTIVELY ON 3 MARCH 2020

* RONGCHENG COUNTY HYGIENE AND HEALTH BUREAU REQUESTED HOSPITAL TO TERMINATE HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT AGREEMENTS WITH BAODING XINAN