March 2 (Reuters) - Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd:

* UPDATES ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* GOT APPROVAL FROM RELEVANT DENTAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO START DENTAL TREATMENT IN 4 DENTAL HOSPITALS, 4 DENTAL POLYCLINICS

* RECEIVED APPROVAL TO COMMENCE DENTAL TREATMENT IN 4 DENTAL HOSPITALS AND 4 DENTAL POLYCLINICS

* DELAY IN COMMENCEMENT OF DENTAL HOSPITALS & POLYCLINICS DENTAL TREATMENTS TO IMPACT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: