July 11 (Reuters) - Aoyama Zaisan Networks Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign overdraft contract with CHUGOKU BANK for 1 billion yen on July 20, with the period from the signing of this contract to April 30, 2018

* Says proceeds will be used to fund acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5uZ4XG

