March 23 (Reuters) - AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG:

* AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG - SHARE BUYBACK FOR PURPOSE OF CAPITAL REDUCTION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG - 60,000 REGISTERED SHARES WILL BE BOUGHT BACK AT A FIXED PRICE OF CHF 184 Source text - bit.ly/2UwzQqK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)