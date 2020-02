Feb 21 (Reuters) - AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG:

* REPURCHASE OF OWN REGISTERED SHARES IN AMOUNT OF 60,000 REGISTERED SHARES AT A PRICE OF AT LEAST CHF 182 AND A MAXIMUM OF CHF 190

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 14.45% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF CHF 166,037.60 REGISTERED IN THE COMMERCIAL REGISTER

* BUYBACK SERVES PURPOSE OF RETURNING LIQUIDITY TO AP'S SHAREHOLDERS OR ENABLING THEM TO REDUCE THEIR STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2Vg89Vv Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)