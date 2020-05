May 29 (Reuters) - AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG:

* REPURCHASED SHARES AMOUNTING TO 60,000 SHARES WILL BE CANCELLED (ASSUMING APPROVAL BY AGM) BY MEANS OF CAPITAL REDUCTION

* PLANNS TO REPATRIATE CAPITAL IN 2021 BY MEANS OF SHARE BUY-BACK AND DIVIDENDS PAID OUT IMMEDIATELY AFTER AGM Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)