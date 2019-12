BRIEF-AP Alternative Portfolio: Shareholders Delegate Additional Dividend

Dec 11 (Reuters) - AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG:

* AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AP ALTERNATIVE PORTFOLIO AG HAVE DELEGATED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE WITH EFFECT FROM 18 DECEMBER 2019 (EX-DATE) OR VALUE DATE 20 DECEMBER 2019

* THE BOARD INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020