March 20 (Reuters) - AP Eagers Ltd:

* DECIDED TO REDUCE AMOUNT OF FULLY FRANKED FINAL DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON 27 FEB 2020 FROM 22.5 CENTS PER SHARE TO 11.25 CENTS PER SHARE

* REDUCTION IN AMOUNT OF FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND DUE TO IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS