April 29 (Reuters) - AP Eagers Ltd:

* UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF SALE OF AHG REFRIGERATED LOGISTICS

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, CO & ANCHORAGE AGREED NUMBER OF STEPS TO FACILITATE COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

* STEPS INCLUDE ANCHORAGE WAIVING CERTAIN CONDITIONS PRECEDENT & PARTIES AGREEING TO ADJUST CASH PROCEEDS THAT CO WOULD RECEIVE

* CASH PROCEEDS THAT AP EAGERS WOULD RECEIVE ON COMPLETION ADJUSTED TO $75M