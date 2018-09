Sept 19 (Reuters) - ROBERT M. UGGLA, CEO OF A.P. MOLLER HOLDING, WHICH IS THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN DANSKE BANK SAYS:

* IT’S IMPORTANT TO MAKE SURE MONEY LAUNDERING CANNOT HAPPEN AGAIN; DANSKE BANK NEEDS TO REESTABLISH TRUST

* WE RESPECT CEO BORGEN’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN; PRAISES BORGEN’S WORK TO RAISE PROFITABILITY AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson)