BRIEF-A.P. Moller-Maersk: COVID-19 Updates - Spain

March 12 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* COVID-19 UPDATES - SPAIN

* AS A RESULT OF HEALTH, SAFETY AND PREVENTIVE MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY GOVERNMENT OF SPAIN IN AFFECTED AREAS DUE TO CASES OF CORONA VIRUS, WE WOULD LIKE TO INFORM THAT MAERSK REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL AND READY TO SERVE CUSTOMERS

* THERE IS NO BUSINESS IMPACT TO ACCEPTANCE OF BOOKINGS, CARRIER HAULAGE, EQUIPMENT AVAILABILITY, WAREHOUSING OR CUSTOMS HOUSE BROKERAGE (CHB) IN OR OUT OF SPAIN

* ALL OUR OFFICES REMAIN OPEN AND OUR EMPLOYEES HAVE OPPORTUNITY OF WORKING FROM HOME