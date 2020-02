BRIEF-A.P. Moller-Maersk Q4 EBITDA Slightly Below Expectations At $1,463 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* REG-INTERIM REPORT Q4 2019

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: A.P. MOLLER - MAERSK EXPECTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) OF AROUND USD 5.5BN, BEFORE RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION COSTS

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: ORGANIC VOLUME GROWTH IN OCEAN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH OR SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THE ESTIMATED AVERAGE MARKET GROWTH OF 1-3% FOR 2020

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020: ACCUMULATED GUIDANCE ON GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURE EXCLUDING. ACQUISITIONS (CAPEX) FOR 2020-2021 IS STILL USD 3.0-4.0BN

* Q4 EBITDA $1,463 MILLION (MAERSK POLL $1,509 MILLION)

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS ALSO SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF IMO 2020 AND THE IMPACT ON BUNKER FUEL PRICES AND FREIGHT RATES COMBINED WITH THE WEAKER MACRO ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND OTHER EXTERNAL FACTORS

* Q4 REVENUE $9,668 MILLION (MAERSK POLL $10,061 MILLION)

* PREPARATION FOR IMO 2020 CONTINUED, AND SEVERAL VESSELS HAVE BEEN RETROFITTED WITH SCRUBBER INSTALLATIONS AT THE END OF Q4 2019.

* IMO 2020: THE INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION’S (IMO) 0.5% GLOBAL CAP ON SULPHUR DIOXIDE (SOX) CONTENT IN FUELS FOR SHIPPING HAS ENTERED INTO FORCE ON 1 JANUARY 2020.

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF DKK 150 PER SHARE

* THE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 IS IMPACTED BY THE CURRENT OUTBREAK OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN CHINA, WHICH HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED VISIBILITY ON WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2020

* AS FACTORIES IN CHINA ARE CLOSED FOR LONGER THAN USUAL IN CONNECTION WITH CHINESE NEW YEAR AND AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19, WE EXPECT A WEAK START TO THE YEAR

* Q4 2019 WAS YET ANOTHER QUARTER WHERE OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVED, ALBEIT ONLY MARGINALLY AS Q4 2018 WAS A VERY STRONG QUARTER

* DESPITE WEAKER MARKET CONDITIONS WE WERE ABLE TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW.

* WE CONTINUED THE REDUCTION OF NET INTEREST-BEARING DEBT, LEADING TO A FURTHER DELEVERAGING OF USD 3.3BN OVER THE YEAR