April 8 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* SEASONAL CAPACITY ADJUSTMENT

* DUE TO MARKET DEMAND REDUCTIONS IN FAR EAST TO MOZAMBIQUE AND INDIAN OCEAN ISLANDS TRADE CAUSED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MAERSK ENDEAVORS TO BALANCE OUR NETWORK TO MATCH REDUCED DEMAND

* WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL BLANK SAILING ON THE M-EXPRESS

* WILL STILL HAVE COVERAGE INTO MADAGASCAR AND REUNION THROUGH REROUTING CARGO ONTO SAFARI SERVICE