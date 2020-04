April 2 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* SEASONAL CAPACITY ADJUSTMENT ON TRANSPACIFIC SERVICES DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT02 APRIL 2020

* WILL BE SEASONALLY SUSPENDING OUR TP8 (USWC) AND TP11 (USEC) SERVICES AS OF WEEK 17 UNTIL END Q2 ON FAR EAST ASIA-NORTH AMERICA NETWORK

* WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW MARKET OUTLOOK AND WILL CONTINUOUSLY ADJUST DEPLOYED CAPACI-TY TO MATCH DEMAND Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2JwlLoa] Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)