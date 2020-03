March 24 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 UPDATES - CHINA

* MAJORITY OF PROVINCES CONTINUE TO RESUME WORK WITH FACTORIES WORKING TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION LEVELS.

* ALL MAERSK OFFICES ARE OPEN EXCEPT OUR WUHAN OFFICE WHERE WE FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL GOVERNMENT.