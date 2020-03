March 24 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 UPDATES - SRI LANKA

* OTH MAIN TERMINALS (SAGT AND CICT) ARE OPERATING CURRENTLY.

* DUE TO CERTAIN RESOURCE CONSTRAINTS TERMINALS ARE NOT OPERATING UP TO FULL CAPACITY, RESULTING IN SLIGHT DELAYS IN VESSEL OPERATIONS.

* ALL OUR PORTS ARE FUNCTIONING AS USUAL AND CONTINUE TO SUPPORT DAILY OPERATION BUT WITH REDUCED CAPACITY. Source: bit.ly/2UcWAgO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)