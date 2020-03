BRIEF-A.P. Moller-Maersk Updates On Covid-19 Impact In Malaysia

March 17 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* COVID-19 UPDATES - MALAYSIA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS A RESULT OF HEALTH, SAFETY AND PREVENTIVE MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA, WE HAVE ACTIVATED OUR INTERNAL PROTOCOL FOR SAFETY AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN.

* FOR THIS WE WOULD LIKE TO INFORM THAT MAERSK CONTINUES TO BE 100% OPERATIVE.

* ALL OUR OFFICES REMAIN OPEN AND OUR EMPLOYEES HAVE OPPORTUNITY OF WORKING FROM HOME

* OUR WAREHOUSES, DEPOTS AND PORTS WILL ALSO BE OPERATING AS USUAL. Source text: bit.ly/3aZW9M9 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)