BRIEF-A.P. Moller-Maersk Updates On Covid-19 Impact In South Africa

March 25 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S:

* A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK - ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 UPDATES - SOUTH AFRICA

* TERMINALS IN DURBAN, PORT ELIZABETH AND CAPE TOWN WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE DURING LOCKDOWN, HOWEVER ON A REDUCED CAPACITY BASIS

* EAST LONDON TERMINAL WILL NOT HANDLE CONTAINERS DURING THIS PERIOD

* IN ORDER TO ENSURE SAFETY OF POPULATION AND TO PUT A STOP TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT HAS IMPLEMENTED A 21-DAY LOCKDOWN EFFECTIVE 24H00 26TH MARCH 2020 UNTIL 16TH APRIL 2020.

* IMPORTS: RAIL CANCELLATION AND REDIRECTIONS FEES WILL BE REDUCED BY 50%

* EXPORTS: STANDARD EXPORT DETENTION FREE TIME WILL BE EXTENDED FROM 5 DAYS TO 15 DAYS FOR DRY DURING THIS PERIOD ONLY

* FEES FOR AMENDING OR CANCELLING ANY SPOT BOOKINGS WILL BE WAIVED FOR SHIPMENTS IMPACTED DURING THIS PERIOD. Source text: bit.ly/2QKLy06 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)