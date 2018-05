May 21 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc:

* AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC REPORTS 32.4 PERCENT STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY AS OF MAY 10, 2018 - SEC FILING

* AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC SAYS INTEND TO PARTICIPATE IN MANAGEMENT OF TALOS ENERGY THROUGH REPRESENTATION ON TALOS'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2ITv2s1) Further company coverage: