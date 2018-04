April 23 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* APACHE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING; NEW APPOINTEE NAMED

* APACHE CORP - DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)