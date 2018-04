April 11 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* APACHE CORP SEES Q1 REALIZED LOSS ON OIL AND GAS PRICE DERIVATIVES (BEFORE TAX) $47 MILLION

* APACHE CORP SEES Q1 UNREALIZED GAIN ON OIL AND GAS PRICE DERIVATIVES (BEFORE TAX): $49 MILLION

* APACHE CORP SEES Q1 DRY HOLE COSTS (BEFORE TAX): $15 - $20 MLN

* APACHE CORP SEES Q1 EGYPT TAX BARRELS: 33,000 TO 37,000 BOE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)