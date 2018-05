May 14 (Reuters) - Apache Midstream:

* APACHE MIDSTREAM AND ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM ALPINE, LLC

* APACHE MIDSTREAM - SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN 445,000 BBL/D NGL HEADER SYSTEM

* APACHE MIDSTREAM - CONSTRUCTION HAS COMMENCED, AND PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN Q1 2019