BRIEF-Apache Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.38

May 2 (Reuters) - Apache Corp:

* APACHE QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 PRODUCTION OF 440,000 BOE PER DAY AND ADJUSTED PRODUCTION OF 367,000 BOE PER DAY

* RAISING 2018 U.S. PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE TO 250,000 TO 258,000 BOE PER DAY, FROM 245,000 TO 255,000 BOE PER DAY

* APACHE - CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $3 BILLION REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR THE YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* APACHE SAYS “SOLID OPERATIONAL EXECUTION AND STRONG WELL PERFORMANCE” IN Q1 IS PROMPTING CO TO RAISE ITS 2018 U.S. PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE

* APACHE - EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN U.S. OIL MIX FOR THE YEAR

* QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER $1,742 MILLION VERSUS $1,878 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.65 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2FCNijn) Further company coverage: