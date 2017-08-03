BRIEF-Apache reports Q2 earnings per share $1.50

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp :
* Reported earnings of $572 million or $1.50 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2017
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.21
* Qtrly total revenue $1,384 million versus $1,382 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1,346 million versus $1,386 million last year
* Qtrly production of 460,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and qtrly adjusted production of 388,000 boe per day
* Qtrly adjusted earnings include the effect of dry-hole costs of $0.08 per share, after tax
* Capital and lease operating expenses (loe) tracking at or below guidance for the full year
* $3.1 billion 2017 budget not impacted by canada exit
* Qtrly total average oil price $46.89 per barrel versus $43.14 per barrel
* Qtrly total average natural gas price $2.60 per mcf versus $2.04 per mcf
* Sees fy general and administrative expenses $425 million
* Sees 2017 daily production for north america (ex-canada) 206 mboe/d - 211 mboe/d
* 2017 total porduction & exploration capex outlook unchanged at $3.10 billion
* Sees 2017 total reported production 457 mboe/d - 471 mboe/d