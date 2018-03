March 6 (Reuters) - Apax Global Alpha Ltd:

* ‍ADJUSTED NAV DECREASED BY EUR 26.3M TO EUR 912.4M DURING 12 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍SECOND SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 4.17 PENCE PER SHARE DECLARED​

* FY ADJUSTED NAV PER SHARE OF EUR 1.86 (£1.65), COMPARED TO EUR 1.91 (£1.63) AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​