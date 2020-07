July 2 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 STUDY OF PEGCETACOPLAN IN TREATMENT-NAÏVE PATIENTS WITH PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA (PNH)

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT MARKETING APPLICATIONS FOR PEGCETACOPLAN FOR TREATMENT OF PNH BOTH IN U.S., EU IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: