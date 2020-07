July 7 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES OF THE TARGETED C3 THERAPY, PEGCETACOPLAN, IN PATIENTS WITH GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY (GA)

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3 2021