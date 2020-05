May 28 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS INITIATES PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF APL-9 IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS - INITIATED PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF APL-9 IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH RESPIRATORY FAILURE INCLUDING ARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: