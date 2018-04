BRIEF-Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update On Phase 1B Open Label Study Of APL-2 In Pnh Patients Not Previously Treated With Eculizumab

April 16 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 1B OPEN LABEL STUDY OF APL-2 IN PNH PATIENTS NOT PREVIOUSLY TREATED WITH ECULIZUMAB

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO DATE, APL-2 HAS GENERALLY BEEN WELL-TOLERATED IN PATIENTS

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORTING FURTHER UPDATES TO ONGOING PADDOCK TRIAL IN JUNE

* APELLIS - IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VERSUS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB