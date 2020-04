April 29 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS - FULL ENROLLMENT OF TWO PHASE 3 TRIALS IN GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2020

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.29