BRIEF-Apellis Pharmaceuticals Says Phase 3 Pegasus Study For Pegcetacoplan Met Primary Endpoint For Efficacy

June 12 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 PEGASUS STUDY FOR PEGCETACOPLAN OVER ECULIZUMAB IN IMPROVING HEMOGLOBIN LEVELS IN ADULTS WITH PNH)

* 71% OF PEGCETACOPLAN-TREATED PATIENTS ACHIEVED LDH NORMALIZATION VERSUS. 15% OF ECULIZUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS

* PEGCETACOPLAN MET STUDY’S PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR EFFICACY

* NEW DATA FROM PIVOTAL STUDY SHOWED THAT PEGCETACOPLAN’S EFFECT WAS SEEN CONSISTENTLY ACROSS STUDY POPULATION

* 73% OF PEGCETACOPLAN-TREATED PATIENTS ACHIEVED CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN FACIT-FATIGUE SCORE VERSUS 0% OF ECULIZUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS

* NDA AND MAA SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN H2 2020

* 78% OF PEGCETACOPLAN-TREATED PATIENTS ACHIEVED RETICULOCYTE NORMALIZATION VERSUS. 3% OF ECULIZUMAB-TREATED PATIENTS