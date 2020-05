May 21 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR PEGCETACOPLAN IN PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA (PNH)

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) PLANNED FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020 FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)