April 28 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS REPORTS ANALYSIS FROM PHASE 1B GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY STUDY

* APELLIS - NO CASES OF INFLAMMATION OBSERVED AFTER 12 MONTHS WITH PHASE 3 FORMULATION OF PEGCETACOPLAN IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 3 DERBY AND OAKS STUDIES EXPECTED TO FULLY ENROLL IN H1 OF 2020