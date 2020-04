April 1 (Reuters) - APERAM SA:

* APERAM ANNOUNCES A PRUDENT DEFERRAL OF START OF ITS SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES TO PRUDENTLY DEFER START OF SHARE BUY BACK PROGRAM BY 6 MONTHS TO ASSESS SEVERITY AND DURATION OF ECONOMIC CONTRACTION

* KEEPING ANNOUNCED DIVIDENDS