BRIEF-Aperam Expects Clear Drop In Q2 Volumes To Impact Earnings

May 6 (Reuters) - Aperam SA:

* Q1 STEEL SHIPMENTS 438,000 TONNES VERSUS 501,000 TONNES YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES EUR 1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.18 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TOWARDS THE END OF THE QUARTER WE FACED SIGNIFICANT COVID-19 RELATED EFFECTS

* LOOKING AHEAD OUR ORDER BOOK INDICATES A CLEAR DROP IN VOLUMES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER THAT WILL IMPACT EARNINGS

* Q1 FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS AMOUNTED TO 18 MILLION EUROS IN THE 1ST QUARTER 2020, COMPARED TO 140 MILLION EUROS IN THE 4TH QUARTER OF 2019, INCLUDING 30 MILLION EUROS FROM SALE OF ENTIRE PARTICIPATION IN GERDAU

* EBITDA DECREASED DURING THE QUARTER TO EUR 70 MILLION

* Q1 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF 63 MILLION EUROS IN THE 1ST QUARTER 2020, COMPARED TO 162 MILLION IN Q4 2019