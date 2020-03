BRIEF-Aperam Takes Additional Actions In Context Of COVID-19

March 19 (Reuters) - Aperam SA:

* APERAM TAKES ADDITIONAL ACTIONS IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19

* HAVE DECIDED IN COORDINATION WITH OUR SOCIAL PARTNERS TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE PRODUCTION AT SOME OF OUR EUROPEAN PRODUCTION LINES WHERE DEEMED NECESSARY

* SUCH MEASURES ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE A FEW DAYS TO IMPLEMENT DEPENDING ON OPERATIONS

* RESTART AND FURTHER OUTPUT LEVEL WILL BE ADAPTED IN LINE WITH FUTURE MEASURES ORDERED BY AUTHORITIES

* ON COVID-19: WILL ALSO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT RELATED IMPACT ON WORKFORCE AND PRODUCTION SITUATION OF CUSTOMERS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)