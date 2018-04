April 19 (Reuters) - Apergy Corporation:

* APERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED SPIN-OFF

* APERGY CORP - PRICES $300 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPIN-OFF OF APERGY FROM DOVER CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: