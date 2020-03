March 23 (Reuters) - Apergy Corp:

* APERGY - IMPLEMENTING IMMEDIATE DOWNTURN CONTINGENCY PLANS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $65 MILLION OF ANNUAL COST SAVINGS TO PRESERVE MARGINS, CASH FLOW

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2020 TO BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY 65% FROM 2019

* REDUCTION IN TOTAL APERGY HEADCOUNT

* COMPANY-WIDE SALARY REDUCTIONS, INCLUDING 25% REDUCTION IN CEO’S BASE SALARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: