May 11 (Reuters) - Apergy Corp:

* APERGY CORP - ON MAY 9, ENTERED NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS OF ITS NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES - SEC FILING

* APERGY CORP - THE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YEAR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY AMONG OTHERS

* APERGY CORP - THE TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL HAVE AN INITIAL COMMITMENT OF $415 MILLION