Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj:

* REG-CHANGE IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF APETIT PLC

* VEIJO MERILÄINEN RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS

* APPOINTED MR. ESA HÄRMÄLÄ AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)